Mississippi Power storm team travels east ahead of Idalia’s landfall

(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
News release from Mississippi Power

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday morning, a Mississippi Power storm team of more than 200 line crew, support personnel and contractor support departed to assist Georgia Power ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall.

Crews left from service centers around the company’s service territory and will be positioned to go to work immediately following the hurricane’s impact this week.

“We are fortunate that our customers will not experience any impacts from Idalia, and we’re ready to assist our neighbors,” said Melvin Roland, distribution general manager and storm director. “Our team is focused on restoring power as safely and quickly as possible to those affected, while we continue to meet our customers’ needs back at home.”

Mississippi Power has traveled to states across the country including New York, Louisiana, Alabama and Oklahoma to assist with storm restoration efforts in recent years.

“As we enter peak hurricane season of 2023, we’re reminded of what our customers have endured in the past, including Hurricane Katrina 18 years ago today,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, Mississippi Power spokeswoman. “Restoration trips keep our crews storm-tested and prepared to respond for our customers the next time a tropical system makes landfall in South Mississippi.”

