MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation has started in Marion County after a local business was broken into early Tuesday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at Foxworth Grocery at 1993 Highway 98 W in Foxworth between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to contact MCSO at (601) 736-5051.

