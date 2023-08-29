MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation has started in Marion County after a local business was broken into early Tuesday morning.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at Foxworth Grocery at 1993 Highway 98 W in Foxworth between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to contact MCSO at (601) 736-5051.
