Laurel City Council finalizes millage rate for 2024

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council finalized the millage rate for 2024.

The rate has stayed the same for the past several years for the city, but the school district millage is up.

Financial Director for the City of Laurel Mary Ann Hess explains the bottom line for residents.

“It means fewer taxes,” said Hess. “It means that when you go to pay your taxes for your car tag or for your property taxes in January or February, you should see a little bit of a decrease. It’s a whole mill almost, .78, and so you’re actually be paying fewer taxes.”

The slight decrease will go into effect in 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.