Jones College receives $750K to upgrade Allied Health technology

Jones College continues to help students prepare for the workforce with technology upgrades throughout the current Allied Health Center.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College continues to help students prepare for the workforce with technology upgrades throughout the current Allied Health Center.

One way the college is doing so is through interdisciplinary training with students working together as medical professionals do daily.

“One of the things that our health care simulation center allows us to do is our paramedics can bring these students into these patients into the hospital setting and they can bring them into the room and then the nursing students and all the other health care students can actually be part of that patient transfer,” said Paramedic and Healthcare Simulation Center Program Director Benji Sessums.

Sessums said the simulation lab helps students identify problems on a mannequin. The real-life training also allows instructors to make sure students are grasping the concepts.

“They blink, they breathe, they have facial movement, they’re able to talk. We have some of our simulators hooked up to Google and so they can answer questions,” Sessums said. “They know who is the president and what day of the week it is. They can actually respond to the questions you ask. We have simulators now that not only breathe and blink, but we even have simulators that can birth babies so we can simulate maternal child delivery.”

Student Heather Robertson said it’s a way to practice learning in a safe environment before graduation.

“It makes it as realistic as possible, so there’s no surprises whenever we do have to do that,” said Robertson. “It also helps us with communication with nurses and we get hands-on with that as well.”

The renovations will be within the next 12 months, transferring the facility into a hospital with patient-care rooms, ER, ICU, pharmacy and conference rooms.

