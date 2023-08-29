Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On its second day of deliberations, a Hinds County jury couldn’t determine whether William “Polo” Edwards was guilty.

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson announced the jury had reached an impasse, and that they would be dismissed.

The jury foreman told her that additional time for deliberations would not result in a verdict.

The deliberations went on for more than six and a half hours before sending word to the judge.

The former Facebook live host is charged with killing 45-year-old Robert Davis in May 2022, at the home of Shadow Robinson. Edwards, who chose not to testify, had claimed he was innocent throughout the course of the trial.

It began Monday, August 21, after a day-long jury selection process.

Day two of the trial began with evidence left behind at a Clinton crime scene last year that appeared to link William ‘Polo’ Edwards to the killing of Davis.

On day three, the defense attorney asked for a mistrial after an emotional outburst from the top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial, Shadow Robinson. Robinson got emotional after recounting the final moments of Davis’ life before he was shot and killed.

On day four, Robinson resumed her testimony. She faced tough questions from Edwards’ attorney, who brought up her 2001 conviction for killing her ex-boyfriend.

On day five, Edwards’ attorney, Tom Fortner, attempted to get a directed verdict of ‘not guilty’ - which bypasses the jury - claiming the state failed to establish the elements of the first-degree murder charge Edwards faced.

Closing arguments and jury deliberation began on day six, despite objections from Fortner. Fortner said the volume of media coverage broadcast on TV and shared on social media would taint the jury.

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson responded with assurances she would instruct the jury, as she has done before, to refrain from viewing or reading news accounts and from discussing the trial with anyone.

In 2022, Jo Weaver, the victim’s older sister, told WLBT, “We’re furious. We’re angry, but we’re trusting that justice will be served, and we’re working to provide any assistance with law enforcement to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.”

