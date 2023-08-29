How extreme heat causes pest control issues

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are having trouble with ants in your car or home, you can blame that on the heat.

In extreme heat, ants tend to act more like humans in their search for cool are.

Sugar ants and fire ants are most commonly seen on countertops or inside vehicles where food is left open.

Havard Pest Control’s Shaun Graves said a lack of moisture can also be the reason you may find ants where you least expect them.

“Keep all of your plumbing up to par,” said Graves. “Make sure you don’t have any leaks or anything like that going on. If you have high humidity in the bathroom, you might think about a dehumidifier in the bathroom. That could help improve it.”

Graves also said to be sure to frequently sweep around kitchen appliances and check windows and doors for cracks or open spaces.

