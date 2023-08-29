Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
‘Never going back′: Gov. Reeves says no more mask mandates amid slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations
FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District,...
Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Miss. Secretary of State race

Latest News

FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
‘I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody’: Deaf, autistic man struck, killed by car, family says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
-
Mississippi Power storm team travels east ahead of Idalia’s landfall
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say