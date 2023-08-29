Decision 2023: What you need to know for Miss. primary runoffs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s not too late to cast your vote in the 2023 Mississippi primary runoff election.

Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter who is still in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

This election is meant to decide those party races that had no clear winner during the Mississippi primary election on Aug. 8.

Here are a few things you should remember :

You must bring a valid ID with you to vote.

If you voted in the primary election earlier this month, you must vote in the same party for runoffs.

If you did not vote in the primary, you can still choose the party you would like to vote for on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election today, Aug. 29, to be counted.

If you didn’t vote in the primary election and you’re not exactly sure where your voting precinct is, CLICK HERE.

The Aug. 29 ballot features runoffs in 65 counties including six legislative races.

We are watching the Republican runoff for State House District 105. Incumbent Dale Goodin is facing off against Elliot Burch.

We are also following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne counties.

To See Primary Election Day runoffs and races, click here.

