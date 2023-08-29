08/29 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday still managed to reach 100 despite a few nearby thunderstorms, but today will cool nicely thanks to a stalling front. That will mostly be due to the easterly morning cloud cover and eventual afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This front isn’t all that well put together at this point, so severe weather won’t be likely or expected, but thunderstorms are possible and could be quite flashy and loud. It is definitely going to rain in the area, but with the disorganized front there’s only about a 50-50 chance you’ll encounter any at any given location. Best I can do is say I expect it to flare up on the northern end of the front (the northwesternmost third of the Pine Belt) in the heat of the afternoon, and more so over the southeastern third near sunset. Storms will drift around the central third throughout the day, leading to the “random” and “spotty” nature of the afternoon/evening activity.

The good news is things will be cooler whether you see any...weather...or not, lol. Morning cloud cover and the afternoon rain will combine to bring temperatures from our high of 100 yesterday, down to 89 degrees! Many locations will undoubtedly still linger in the low 90s, it’s just going to come down to where those showers set up. Don’t expect much cooling from this front, after today we’ll bottom out near 92 for tomorrow, but the humidity will be noticeably lower for a few days, though it seems another round of spotty, conditional rain Friday/Saturday, but I’m not sold on it yet. After that though, next week brings the heat back as highs slowly inch towards 100 again by next Thursday.

