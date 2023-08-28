UPDATE: Firefighters working to put out woods fire in Stone County

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, firefighters from Stone County, Wiggins County, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission responded to a woods fire near New Hope Road in Wiggins.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene after receiving a call in reference to a fire Sunday evening where ash and smoke were visible for miles.

Initially, one dozer was called in, but eventually, four would be needed.

According to officials, the fire is currently 40% contained and has burned approximately 100 acres.

Fire officials urge residents to use the Fire Wise Program, which tells homeowners how to protect themselves from wildfires.

Firefighters are taking precautionary measures by establishing contingency lines around homes that are close to the fire.

Officials say that the cause is currently unknown and that drought conditions and shifts in wind created issues.

This fire will remain under watch throughout the night.

