Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Some say records are meant to be broken.

But the one for the longest alligator ever taken in Mississippi lasted just around six months.

Four hunters from the Jackson area were credited Saturday with the catch that came in at 14 feet, 3 inches.

The previous record was set at 14 feet, 3/4 inch, this past February.

According to the DWFP Facebook page, the male alligator taken Saturday sported a belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46 1/2 inches.

The gator, which was caught in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, weighed 802 pounds.

The hunters included:

Tanner White, Flora

Don Woods, Oxford

Will Thomas, Madison

Joey Clark, Jackson.

