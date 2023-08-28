Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator

Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.(Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Facebook

ACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Some say records are meant to be broken.

But the one for the longest alligator ever taken in Mississippi lasted just around six months.

Four hunters from the Jackson area were credited Saturday with the catch that came in at 14 feet, 3 inches.

The previous record was set at 14 feet, 3/4 inch, this past February.

According to the DWFP Facebook page, the male alligator taken Saturday sported a belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46 1/2 inches.

The gator, which was caught in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, weighed 802 pounds.

The hunters included:

  • Tanner White, Flora
  • Don Woods, Oxford
  • Will Thomas, Madison
  • Joey Clark, Jackson.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County
U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money
HPD believes the truck was used to remove a blue recycle trailer on U.S. 49 on Aug. 1.
HPD asking public’s help in locating car thief

Latest News

The eight-day competition will take place in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Perry County teen qualifies for national archery competition
The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones...
Jones, Covington counties under rare ‘red flag’ warning
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
USM officials prepping for football season opener
USM leaders react to upcoming football season