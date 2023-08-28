Win Stuff
Perry County teen qualifies for national archery competition

By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - One Beaumont teen will be taking his bow and arrow to the 2024 National 4-H Shooting Competition.

Trey Lott, 17, has been in archery for two years.

Lott and four other Mississippi youths will represent the state, as well as their respective counties, at the competition, which is set for June 26- June 30, 2024.

“I had a friend who went last year,” Lott said. “He said it was a lot of fun, met a lot of great people. Lot of really good competition

The eight-day competition will take place in Grand Island, Neb.

Lott said he’s already been preparing.

“I’ve shot the Mississippi Archery Association and the Archery Shooters Association tournaments since a couple months ago,” Lott said. “I started really hitting them.”

Lott is the son of Jerrell and Hannah Lott.

They said he’s happy to see his hard work paying off.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work to get where he’s at, just about every day practicing,” Jerrell Lott said. “Just proud.”

Though the goal is to win, Trey Lott said he sees the competition as an opportunity for growth.

“There’s always room to improve,” Trey Lott said. “I hope I do get a lot better than what I am right now.”

As for the future, Trey Lott said he hoped to keep pursuing archery, but on a smaller scale.

“(I hope to) do it, not professionally, but kinda amateurly,” Trey Lott said. “Just kinda a thing to do on the weekend.”

And no matter how big the competition, Lott said he can always depend on family for support.

“He’s got a goal, and we’d like to see him reach that goal.” Jerrell Lott said. “Whatever it takes.”

To help the family cover expenses for the competition, click here or contact Hannah Lott on Facebook.

