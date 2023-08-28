More scattered thunderstorms are possible for your Tuesday.

This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 70s.

Expect more of the same for your Tuesday. We’ll start off the day partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will fire back up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

