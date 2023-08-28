Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

More scattered thunderstorms are possible for your Tuesday.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 70s.

Expect more of the same for your Tuesday. We’ll start off the day partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will fire back up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones...
Jones, Covington counties under rare ‘red flag’ warning
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
The eight-day competition will take place in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Perry County teen qualifies for national archery competition
USM officials prepping for football season opener
USM leaders react to upcoming football season

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/28
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/28
WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson takes a look at the warm and rainy week ahead.
8/28 - Rex’s Monday morning forecast calls for ‘rain at last’
WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson takes a look at the warm and rainy week ahead.
8/28 - Rex’s Monday morning forecast calls for ‘rain at last’
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s ‘Relieving’ Forecast For the Week