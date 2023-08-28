Win Stuff
Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A crash early Friday in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, claimed the life of a junior at Tupelo High School and apparently injured two other THS students.

Law enforcement identified the student who died as Edwin Hernandez.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Faulkner Road near Longview.

It is not clear just how badly the other two students were hurt.

The Tupelo Public School District issued the following statement concerning the student’s death:

“The district is saddened by the loss of one of its students. We send our condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

