FEMA asks Jasper, Jackson Co. disaster assistance applicants to answer their phones

FEMA inspectors and FEMA assistance specialists will leave voicemail messages, and FEMA says applicants should listen to those messages and follow the instructions.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - FEMA asks homeowners and renters in Jasper and Jackson counties who applied for disaster assistance to answer their phones - even if the call is from an unknown number.

FEMA said they know many people do not answer calls from unknown numbers since they think they are sales calls.

However, after someone applies with FEMA, they will get at least one phone call from an unknown number, according to FEMA.

An applicant will get a phone call because a FEMA inspector will reach out to them to schedule a home inspection and possibly ask questions about their application.

FEMA inspectors and FEMA assistance specialists will leave voicemail messages, and FEMA says applicants should listen to those messages and follow the instructions.

If an applicant questions if a call is real, they can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA said if anyone who has not applied receives a call from someone claiming to be with FEMA, they should report the call to the FEMA helpline.

Homeowners and renters affected by the June severe storms and tornadoes can apply for assistance for uninsured losses, as they may be able to get grants for basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses. They can apply HERE or by calling the FEMA helpline. FEMA assistance cannot cover all losses.

For more information on recovery, visit msema.org or fema.gov.

