City of Hattiesburg receives $12 million-plus in federal funding for infrastructure projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who live in Hattiesburg may soon see more construction sites, city-wide.

The Hub City received more than $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which aims to help cities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, this past legislative session, the legislature set up the Mississippi Municipality and County Infrastructure and Grant Program with ARPA funds they received from the federal government,” Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffrey George said. “What they did is institute a one-for-one match program, where cities were able to apply for projects to receive matching funds from the state for things like water, sewer, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.”

Two projects include parts of Edwards Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.

George residents can expect to see construction, as improvements are made to water and sewer system.

“All of this money, in reality, is money we didn’t have before,” George said. “The city got our allocations of ARPA funds, and we chose to designate the majority of that money towards infrastructure with this match program.

“We’re essentially doubling our money that we are putting into infrastructure projects that are planned to happen all over our city.”

George said the goal of the projects was to make a difference in communities around the Hub City.

“All of them will have a positive impact on the neighborhood that they’re in, and in some cases, other areas of the city that will see residual effect,” he said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.