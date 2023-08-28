Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon. (UNC)(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones...
Jones, Covington counties under rare ‘red flag’ warning
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
USM officials prepping for football season opener
USM leaders react to upcoming football season
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE