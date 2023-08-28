8/28 - Rex’s Monday morning forecast calls for ‘rain at last’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

Some showers and thunderstorms are moving into portions of the Pine Belt, which will continue into Tuesday. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s, with lows tonight in the lower 70s.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 90, with lows again in the lower 70s.

For the rest of the week, there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 90s, and lows will stay in the 70s.

