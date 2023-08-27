Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WANTED: Picayune Police, PRC deputies spend hours searching for assault suspect

Picayune Police are searching for Christian Zelaya. He's accused of shooting someone multiple...
Picayune Police are searching for Christian Zelaya. He's accused of shooting someone multiple times Saturday night at Sun Roamers RV Resort on MS Pines Blvd. in Picayune.(Picayune Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man they say shot someone multiple times Saturday night at a Picayune RV park.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at Sun Roamers RV Resort on MS Pines Blvd. The victim is in stable condition but was seriously injured.

The suspect, Christian Zelaya, was initially thought to still be in the area. So Picayune Police officers and Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies all spread out to bring him in.

They even got air support from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The search went on for several hours, but officers weren’t able to find Zelaya, and it’s believed he left the area.

If you’ve seen Christian Zelaya or have any information that could help investigators, call Picayune Police Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones...
Jones, Covington counties under rare ‘red flag’ warning
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator
USM officials prepping for football season opener
USM leaders react to upcoming football season
U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money

Latest News

Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
According to officials, the fire is currently 40% contained and has burned approximately 100...
UPDATE: Firefighters working to put out woods fire in Stone County
Hattiesburg expected to start soon on infrastructure projects
City of Hattiesburg receives $12 million-plus in federal funding for infrastructure projects
The exact location of the vessels will be released by DMR after 12 months.
Retired fishing vessels will serve as artificial reefs
Hattiesburg expected to start soon on infrastructure projects
Hub City expected to start infrastructure projects soon