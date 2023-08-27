Win Stuff
USM leaders react to upcoming football season

USM officials prepping for football season opener
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The clock is ticking down for Golden Eagle football fans as the first game is a week away.

University of Southern Mississippi leaders said they were excited for the football season to start.

First-time students will get the chance to experience several traditions, including tailgating with various student organizations and Screaming Eagles.

“So we’re excited for the football game, student tailgating at Spirit Park, we’ve seen a lot of registration for that. Getting student orgs to go to Spirit Park and tailgate along with other folks,” USM Dean of Students Sirena Cantrell, said. “Super excited for Screaming Eagles the night before at 9 o’clock in the stadium where all the new students can run onto the football field.

‘So, a lot of super exciting events coming up.”

The Golden Eagles face off Sept. 2 against Alcorn State University.

