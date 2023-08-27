Win Stuff
PRCC to celebrate 10th anniversary of Brownstone Center in September

The Brownstone Center for the Arts opened in 2013.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College soon will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts.

That facility, which seats about 900 people, opened on the Poplarville campus in September 2013.

The 10th season of programs begins Tuesday with an appearance by Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

An anniversary concert by the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will be held on Sept. 26.

“Thousands of people walk through the doors to see events, not only hosted through the college, but also these external events like Mr. Tebow, as well as David Phelps is another person we have coming this year, so a lot of people come down to Poplarville to experience what we have to offer,” said Trevor Hunt, Brownstone Center for the Arts. director.

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra opened the Brownstone Center with a concert in 2013.

