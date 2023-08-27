Win Stuff
Marion firefighters assessing damage after destructive Thursday forest fire

A wildfire along Highway 587 in Morgantown Thursday burned about 420 acres of forest land.
A wildfire along Highway 587 in Morgantown Thursday burned about 420 acres of forest land.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Marion County are still counting their blessings after battling one of the biggest wildfires in county history.

“God is good,” Morgantown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Krae Morgan said. “Nobody was hurt, we were able to save approximately 30 homes, so the loss was just the woodlands,”

A fire in Morgantown Thursday burned about 420 acres of forest land.

Volunteer firefighters from several county departments and firefighters from the Mississippi Forestry Commission worked the fire scene for several hours.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department have worked several grass and woods fires since Thursday.

Tri-Community VFD Chief Cole Robbins said all of those fires were apparently started by accident.

Robbins said until we get some substantial rain, residents should not burn anything outdoors.

“Obviously, don’t set fires intentionally, don’t grill outside if at all possible,” Robbins said. “Cigarettes, please don’t dispose of them as you’re driving down the road or in any type of grass,”

On Aug. 18,, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a partial statewide burn ban for 40 counties in South Mississippi.

