Jones, Covington counties under rare 'red flag' warning

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones...
The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones and Covington counties.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones and Covington counties are among seven Mississippi counties placed under a “red flag” warning, meaning “critical” fire weather conditions exist.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

A “red flag” warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.

In addition to the two Pine Belt counties, Bolivar, Humpreys, Leflore, Sunflower and Washington, counties in Mississippi also are under the warning.

Two counties in Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot counties, also were issued “red flag” warnings.

NWS said winds are expected to blow variable at 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 15 mph to 20 mph.

Humidity could dip as low as 25 percent to 30 percent, especially in southeastern Mississippi, NWS said.

The weather service said any fire that develops likely will spread rapidly.

Forty-three Mississippi counties already are under state-issued burn bans, including the entire Pine Belt and southern half of the state.

Firefighters from the Mississippi Forestry Commission and Marion County volunteer fire departments got an up-close look Thursday night at a wildfire that eventually spread over an estimated 420 acres and took about six hours to bring under control.

