Inflation has locals turning to ‘thrifting’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether it’s clothes, shoes or even a good book, thrift stores always have the perfect bargain.

Second Chance Thrift Store in Hattiesburg has been around for more than a decade.

Proceeds from the store benefit efforts by the Southern Pines Animal Shelter, which assists in housing and caring for local animals.

“We bring gently used second-hand items to community members at a price that’s gonna be discounted from what you might find in a regular department store or, you know, shopping somewhere else,” Southern Pines Executive Director Ginny Sims said.

Sims said it’s not all about snagging the best deal, though.

“We’re reusing items that other people don’t have a use for anymore,” Sims said. “We’re continuing the life of those items, and they can continue to be used.”

For many people, like Hattiesburg resident Debra Williams, thrifting is a fun pastime.

Williams said she comes to stores like Goodwill at least once a month.

“It’s helping me just get back in touch with what’s real,” Williams said. “So, how much do I want to pay for vanity? These days, I can’t afford vanity.”

For Columbia resident Douglas Decker, it’s a response to rising prices.

“Nowadays, you go to Walmart, and heck, you spend a hundred dollars just on one pair of pants,” Decker said.

A July 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that the inflation rate on apparel has risen 3.6 percent in the past year.

Williams said this is why she stops and thinks before buying her next outfit.

“After I buy a brand new item for $36, I say to myself, ‘Ok, it’s worn. So why not pay $6 for something worn than $36 for something worn?,’” Williams said.

Research conducted by online resale marketplace ThredUp forecasts that by 2027, the global second-hand market will reach $350 billion.

This means more people will be filling carts at local shops.

Williams, however, isn’t phased.

“I’m still finding things I like, and they fit, so I’m good,” Williams said.

