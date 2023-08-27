Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Inflation has locals turning to ‘thrifting’

Locals say they're spending significantly less than we would at major department stores.
Locals say they're spending significantly less than we would at major department stores.(wmtv)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether it’s clothes, shoes or even a good book, thrift stores always have the perfect bargain.

Second Chance Thrift Store in Hattiesburg has been around for more than a decade.

Proceeds from the store benefit efforts by the Southern Pines Animal Shelter, which assists in housing and caring for local animals.

“We bring gently used second-hand items to community members at a price that’s gonna be discounted from what you might find in a regular department store or, you know, shopping somewhere else,” Southern Pines Executive Director Ginny Sims said.

Sims said it’s not all about snagging the best deal, though.

“We’re reusing items that other people don’t have a use for anymore,” Sims said. “We’re continuing the life of those items, and they can continue to be used.”

For many people, like Hattiesburg resident Debra Williams, thrifting is a fun pastime.

Williams said she comes to stores like Goodwill at least once a month.

“It’s helping me just get back in touch with what’s real,” Williams said. “So, how much do I want to pay for vanity? These days, I can’t afford vanity.”

For Columbia resident Douglas Decker, it’s a response to rising prices.

“Nowadays, you go to Walmart, and heck, you spend a hundred dollars just on one pair of pants,” Decker said.

A July 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that the inflation rate on apparel has risen 3.6 percent in the past year.

Williams said this is why she stops and thinks before buying her next outfit.

“After I buy a brand new item for $36, I say to myself, ‘Ok, it’s worn. So why not pay $6 for something worn than $36 for something worn?,’” Williams said.

Research conducted by online resale marketplace ThredUp forecasts that by 2027, the global second-hand market will reach $350 billion.

This means more people will be filling carts at local shops.

Williams, however, isn’t phased.

“I’m still finding things I like, and they fit, so I’m good,” Williams said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Laurel
State wants to return unclaimed assets to proper owners
State treasurer wants to return unclaimed money to the people
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in...
UPDATE; Mississippi 587 in Marion County back open after grass fires
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Latest News

Bark at the Park was hosted at the Columbia Water Park Saturday.
‘Bark in the Park’ raises funds for Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue
The Brownstone Center for the Arts opened in 2013.
PRCC to celebrate 10th anniversary of Brownstone Center in September
There are plans for another event, but organizers have yet to determine a date.
Hattiesburg Library hosts Sensory Day event
U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money