Hattiesburg Library hosts Sensory Day event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Library hosted a Sensory Day event Saturday for local children and families.

Several stations were set up at the event, with take-home sensory toys and information on autism and other disorders affecting sensory skills.

The library also had an imaginative play set available to help kids develop teamwork and social-emotional skills.

Organizer Nancy Claypool said she hopes the event will encourage people to reach out to the library for support.

“I hope they know they can come to the library, that it’s an open place for everybody,” Claypool said. “And that we will try to the meet the needs of as many different people that could possibly come here and that the library is a resource for everybody.”

Claypool said she hopes to have another Sensory Day at the library, but nothing has been set in stone.

