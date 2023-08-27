Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Library hosts Sensory Day event

There are plans for another event, but organizers have yet to determine a date.
There are plans for another event, but organizers have yet to determine a date.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Library hosted a Sensory Day event Saturday for local children and families.

Several stations were set up at the event, with take-home sensory toys and information on autism and other disorders affecting sensory skills.

The library also had an imaginative play set available to help kids develop teamwork and social-emotional skills.

Organizer Nancy Claypool said she hopes the event will encourage people to reach out to the library for support.

“I hope they know they can come to the library, that it’s an open place for everybody,” Claypool said. “And that we will try to the meet the needs of as many different people that could possibly come here and that the library is a resource for everybody.”

Claypool said she hopes to have another Sensory Day at the library, but nothing has been set in stone.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Laurel
State wants to return unclaimed assets to proper owners
State treasurer wants to return unclaimed money to the people
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in...
UPDATE; Mississippi 587 in Marion County back open after grass fires
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Latest News

Bark at the Park was hosted at the Columbia Water Park Saturday.
‘Bark in the Park’ raises funds for Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue
The Brownstone Center for the Arts opened in 2013.
PRCC to celebrate 10th anniversary of Brownstone Center in September
Locals say they're spending significantly less than we would at major department stores.
Inflation has locals turning to ‘thrifting’
U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money