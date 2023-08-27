Win Stuff
Hannah’s ‘Relieving’ Forecast For the Week

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be showers and scattered storms are possible as temperatures fall into the high 70′s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow, temperatures across the Pine Belt will rise into the low mid 90s and skies be partly sunny in the morning, but rain chances rise to 60% in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will fall into the low 70′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the low 90s across the area. There is a 20% chance of rain and skies are expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday will start off partly sunny with temperatures rising in the low 90s across the Pine Belt during the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for afternoon showers. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s.

