Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State

By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American rapper Diddy keeps his promise and donates $1,000,000 to Jackson State Athletics.

During the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, announced on the show that he would donate to his alma mater, Howard University, and JSU.

During the Tigers’ football season opener against South Carolina State at the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Diddy presented the check to Jackson State.

He is pictured alongside JSU Athletic Director and Vice President Ashley Robinson, acting president Dr. Elaine Hayes-Anthony, and the university’s mascot, Wavee Dave.

“If it wasn’t for HBCUs, I wouldn’t be here,” Diddy told ESPN. “Supporting HBCUs is not just my honor, but responsibility. What they’re doing at Jackson State needs to be commended.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the gift that Diddy has provided for Jackson State football,” head coach T.C. Taylor said. “For someone of the global magnitude of Sean Combs to believe in Jackson State is legendary. His investment will help the continued elevation of JSU Football to the next level of greatness. players. For them to see up close and personal on our sideline one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs was significantly impactful for our program.”

