Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘Bark in the Park’ raises funds for Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue

Bark at the Park was hosted at the Columbia Water Park Saturday.
Bark at the Park was hosted at the Columbia Water Park Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A foster-based, animal rescue organization in Marion County hosted its first big fundraising and awareness event Saturday.

The inaugural “Bark in the Park” was held at the Columbia Water Park.

The group, Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue, partnered with several arts and crafts vendors and small businesses for the event.

The day also featured several food trucks and activities like face painting.

“We are a foster-based rescue, we take care of urgent and special-need animals,” said Amanda Lambert, Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue founder/director. “We just wanted to bring awareness, not only to our rescue, but to help some of our arts and craft vendors participate and get seen as well.”

“Bark in the Park” was sponsored by Marion Pet Care and Davis Veterinary Hospital.

Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue was founded in July 2021.

Learn more about the organization at www.hopefulheartsanimalrescue.org or calling (601) 551-4785.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Laurel
State wants to return unclaimed assets to proper owners
State treasurer wants to return unclaimed money to the people
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in...
UPDATE; Mississippi 587 in Marion County back open after grass fires
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Latest News

The Brownstone Center for the Arts opened in 2013.
PRCC to celebrate 10th anniversary of Brownstone Center in September
Locals say they're spending significantly less than we would at major department stores.
Inflation has locals turning to ‘thrifting’
Jones County program hopes to help fill nursing shortage
Jones College working to decrease nursing shortage
Mississippi's Second Amendment Weekend ends at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Hunters, firearm enthusiasts saving money during 2nd Amendment tax holiday