‘Bark in the Park’ raises funds for Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A foster-based, animal rescue organization in Marion County hosted its first big fundraising and awareness event Saturday.

The inaugural “Bark in the Park” was held at the Columbia Water Park.

The group, Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue, partnered with several arts and crafts vendors and small businesses for the event.

The day also featured several food trucks and activities like face painting.

“We are a foster-based rescue, we take care of urgent and special-need animals,” said Amanda Lambert, Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue founder/director. “We just wanted to bring awareness, not only to our rescue, but to help some of our arts and craft vendors participate and get seen as well.”

“Bark in the Park” was sponsored by Marion Pet Care and Davis Veterinary Hospital.

Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue was founded in July 2021.

Learn more about the organization at www.hopefulheartsanimalrescue.org or calling (601) 551-4785.

