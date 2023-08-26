West Lamar Water Association lifts ‘boil’ notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Waster Association lifted a “boil-water” notice Friday that affected 40 customers for a little more than a day.

The notice, issued Thursday because of an emergency repair, affected:

405 N. Black Creek Road to 805 N. Black Creek Road

Ball Lane

Preston Bond Road.

All samples taken were approved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.