West Lamar Water Association lifts ‘boil’ notice
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Waster Association lifted a “boil-water” notice Friday that affected 40 customers for a little more than a day.
The notice, issued Thursday because of an emergency repair, affected:
- 405 N. Black Creek Road to 805 N. Black Creek Road
- Ball Lane
- Preston Bond Road.
All samples taken were approved.
