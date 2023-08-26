Win Stuff
West Lamar Water Association lifts ‘boil’ notice

The precautionary boil water advisory for the Wiest Lamar Water Association has been lifted.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Waster Association lifted a “boil-water” notice Friday that affected 40 customers for a little more than a day.

The notice, issued Thursday because of an emergency repair, affected:

  • 405 N. Black Creek Road to 805 N. Black Creek Road
  • Ball Lane
  • Preston Bond Road.

All samples taken were approved.

