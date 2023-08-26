Win Stuff
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had to be taken to a hospital out of state for care.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi officials have now identified the man killed in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on McDonnell Avenue.

Damari Daniels, 20, of Biloxi, died from multiple gunshots, according to the deputy coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:28 a.m.

A WLOX viewer who lives in a neighborhood just east of the apartments share with us a video from his home security camera where you can clearly hear almost a dozen gunshots firing at 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people in need of medical attention. One person was injured so seriously they had to be taken to a hospital out of state for care.

Investigators are still working to develop leads, identify a suspect or suspects, and determine what lead to the shooting.

If you have any information that might help, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

You can also report a tip anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

A few hours after the shooting, and unrelated to those events, firefighters were called to another apartment complex on McDonnell Ave. around 8:17 a.m. Biloxi Fire says a cigarette started a fire in the bedroom of a second floor apartment. One woman was treated for smoking inhalation, but not taken to the hospital. The apartment below sustained water damage.

The fire was put out quickly and damage was contained to only the bedroom of the one apartment. However, there’s smoke damage to that apartment as well as water damage to the apartment below. The Red Cross was called to help the three residents displaced by the fire.

