Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County

Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s charged with one count of first degree murder and is booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.(George County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead and a man is charged with first degree murder in the Ward community of George County after an incident Friday afternoon.

Authorities received a call for help around 3:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the home on Ashton Drive, they found a woman who was dead.

A short time later, 67-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s charged with one count of first degree murder and is booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility. He’s awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. You may also call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers to report crime tips anonymously by calling 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Laurel
State wants to return unclaimed assets to proper owners
State treasurer wants to return unclaimed money to the people
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in...
UPDATE; Mississippi 587 in Marion County back open after grass fires
Harriet Howe, 75.
Bond reduced for 75-year-old 1st-degree murder suspect in Forrest Co.

Latest News

U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 1
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 1