Leaders say Eagle One Mega Site making progress in Forrest, Lamar counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Eagle One Mega Site, an industrial project between Forrest and Lamar counties, is getting off the ground.

Slowly.

The project started in 2015.

A few businesses, including an electric vehicle manufacturer, have shown interest in the site, but so far, nothing has been finalized.

“We have made the short list or been highly-considered by some of those companies, but we have not had a company yet decide to locate on the site,” said Area Development Partnership President Chad Newell. “It usually takes a considerable amount of time to find a company of that magnitude.”

In March, the project received a $9.9 million grant from the state. Those funds are earmarked to prepare the site for construction.

“We are doing the endangered species studies and the wetlands mitigation and the other requirements that are needed before some sort of construction could begin,” Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan

To improve access to the site, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has applied for a $4.5 million grant.

Those improvements include changes to major roadways like U.S. 98, U.S. 11 and Interstate 59.

“The plan is to move Highway 98 westerly over to Highway 11, and then make Highway 11 a three-lane highway from the Mega Site down to the Highway 11 and (I-)59 interchange and to rework that interchange as well,” Hogan said. “And on the 98 corridor, going over to 11, we will have an entrance ramp into the Mega Site.”

Leaders have worked out plans to sell timber collected from the site to local mills and power plants.

“We have agreements with area sawmills to purchase that,” Hogan said. “We believe we will see about $1.5 million worth of revenue,” Hogan said. “We also are sending the tops and limbs to a pellet mill in Wiggins. Those will be made into pellets and used by some of these power plants.”

Hogan said the quicker they can clear the land for construction, the quicker they can attract a potential customer.

“The closer we can get the site to shove readiness, the more chances we have to landing a major manufacturer,” Hogan said. “So, with these dollars coming in, we’ll be able to use those to make the site more shovel-ready.”

