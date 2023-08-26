Jones College working to decrease nursing shortage

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -

A nursing shortage has always been a problem, even more so following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Myers, the director of practical nursing at Jones College says, “Still losing nurses. We have a lot of nurses that are retiring right now and then we have some more that are still burned out because those shortages haven’t gone away. They’ve actually gotten a little bit worse since then.”

Jones College is working to change that trend by offering more programs for students wanting to enter the workforce through hands-on training.

LPN Student, Lakuita Shaw says, “The classes help me prepare because they’re very knowledgeable. We learn hands-on experience. We get to learn about it in the classroom setting. Also we get to implement it when we go into clinical and hospitals.”

Students use mannequins and real medical supplies to practice, but one student says the instructors take it to the next level.

Regenia Hamilton adds, “Not only your instructors, but they work with you every way that they can to make sure that you get the information you need in the clinical setting and other settings.” Jones College is able offer programs for both full and part-time students.

