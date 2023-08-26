Win Stuff
Hunters, firearm enthusiasts saving money during 2nd Amendment tax holiday

By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunters and other firearms enthusiasts are getting some good bargains on guns and ammunition all across the state this weekend.

It’s all part of Mississippi’s Second Amendment Weekend.

For the next three days, state sales tax will not be collected on firearms and lots of accessories.

“I will save up all of my high-end firearm needs, all of my ammunition needs, and then I come here and I spend it all in one day,” said Ben Whitehead of Seminary. “I get a nice tax break,”

Whitehead was shopping Friday at the The Rack Outdoor & Truck Accessories in Collins Friday.

“It’s something that needs a little bit of planning, because you’re gonna make a pretty large purchase for it to be worth that seven percent,” Whitehead said.

Firearms retailers said business was good Friday and should remain so throughout the tax holiday.

“It is jam-packed in here right now and has been crazy like that since before 8 o’clock this morning, people outside in line,” said Vhores “T-Voe” Trosclair, manager of The Rack Outdoor & Truck Accessories.

“Christmas is busy, but tax-free weekend, there’s just something special about that.”

The weekend is about more than just guns and ammo when it comes to saving money.

Also included are bows and arrows, holsters and hearing protection and sights and slings.

“It’s by far and away, the busiest time of the year for us, even bigger than Christmas,” said Tim Lowery, owner of Heritage Firearms in Hattiesburg. “We try to load up on a lot of guns and ammunition and accessories, so we’ll have a good inventory of everything people need.”

Learn more about the tax-free holiday at the Department of Revenue’s website at dor.ms.gov.

The holiday period wraps up Sunday night at midnight.

