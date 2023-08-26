HPD asking public’s help in locating car thief

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help related to an auto burglary that took place Aug. 1

HPD said the theft took place in the 6000 block of U.S. 49, when an unknown suspect, driving a white Volvo truck stole a blue recycle trailer that was loaded with scrap from the site.

Anyone with any information about the incident, suspect’s identity or vehicle’s whereabouts,, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

