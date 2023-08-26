Hannah’s Saturday Forecast for the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, and winds will be calm.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 100s across the pine belt. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day, but showers are expected in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a 20% chance of rain across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid to high 90s across the area. Skies will mostly cloudy and there is a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s across the Pine Belt due to a cold front coming through overnight on Monday. There is a 30% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 70′s

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. Skies will be mostly clear and there is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the mid to low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

