Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast for the week

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, and winds will be calm.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 100s across the pine belt. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day, but showers are expected in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a 20% chance of rain across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid to high 90s across the area. Skies will mostly cloudy and there is a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s across the Pine Belt due to a cold front coming through overnight on Monday. There is a 30% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 70′s

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. Skies will be mostly clear and there is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the mid to low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Laurel
State wants to return unclaimed assets to proper owners
State treasurer wants to return unclaimed money to the people
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in...
UPDATE; Mississippi 587 in Marion County back open after grass fires
Harriet Howe, 75.
Bond reduced for 75-year-old 1st-degree murder suspect in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Hannah's Forecast
Hannahs Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/25
Triple digits this weekend, but thunderstorms return early next week
Tropical Update 8/25/23
Tropical Update 8/25/23
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/25
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/25