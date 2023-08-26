Gametime! - Week 1

High school football is back. Here’s a look at all the Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:

West Jones (24) Laurel (16)

Jefferson Davis County (32) Poplarville (14)

Seminary (48) Stringer (14)

Heidelberg (54) Perry Central (28)

Sacred Heart (28) St. Patrick (13)

North Forrest (36) Pisgah (0)

Columbia (40) D’Iberville (10)

Purvis (27) Lumberton (12)

Collins (17) Northeast Jones (6)

Taylorsville (45) Mize (27)

Richton (41) Wayne Academy (34)

Sumrall (37) South Jones (20)

Columbia Academy (47) Christian Collegiate (6)

Central Holmes (52) Sylva-Bay Academy (28)

Lamar School (42) PCS (21)

St. Stanislaus (31) FCAHS (6)

Biloxi (44) Stone (14)

South Pike (34) Pearl River Central (0)

West Lauderdale (58) Magee (19)

West Harrison (41) Greene County (40)

Center Point (28) Tylertown (18)

George County (28) East Central (0)

Picayune (28) Brandon (21)

Oak Grove (49) Wayne County (0) – Thursday

Raleigh (36) Bay Springs (14) – Thursday

