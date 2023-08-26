Gametime! - Week 1
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school football is back. Here’s a look at all the Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:
- West Jones (24) Laurel (16)
- Jefferson Davis County (32) Poplarville (14)
- Seminary (48) Stringer (14)
- Heidelberg (54) Perry Central (28)
- Sacred Heart (28) St. Patrick (13)
- North Forrest (36) Pisgah (0)
- Columbia (40) D’Iberville (10)
- Purvis (27) Lumberton (12)
- Collins (17) Northeast Jones (6)
- Taylorsville (45) Mize (27)
- Richton (41) Wayne Academy (34)
- Sumrall (37) South Jones (20)
- Columbia Academy (47) Christian Collegiate (6)
- Central Holmes (52) Sylva-Bay Academy (28)
- Lamar School (42) PCS (21)
- St. Stanislaus (31) FCAHS (6)
- Biloxi (44) Stone (14)
- South Pike (34) Pearl River Central (0)
- West Lauderdale (58) Magee (19)
- West Harrison (41) Greene County (40)
- Center Point (28) Tylertown (18)
- George County (28) East Central (0)
- Picayune (28) Brandon (21)
- Oak Grove (49) Wayne County (0) – Thursday
- Raleigh (36) Bay Springs (14) – Thursday
