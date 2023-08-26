Gametime! - Week 1

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school football is back. Here’s a look at all the Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • West Jones (24) Laurel (16)
  • Jefferson Davis County (32) Poplarville (14)
  • Seminary (48) Stringer (14)
  • Heidelberg (54) Perry Central (28)
  • Sacred Heart (28) St. Patrick (13)
  • North Forrest (36) Pisgah (0)
  • Columbia (40) D’Iberville (10)
  • Purvis (27) Lumberton (12)
  • Collins (17) Northeast Jones (6)
  • Taylorsville (45) Mize (27)
  • Richton (41) Wayne Academy (34)
  • Sumrall (37) South Jones (20)
  • Columbia Academy (47) Christian Collegiate (6)
  • Central Holmes (52) Sylva-Bay Academy (28)
  • Lamar School (42) PCS (21)
  • St. Stanislaus (31) FCAHS (6)
  • Biloxi (44) Stone (14)
  • South Pike (34) Pearl River Central (0)
  • West Lauderdale (58) Magee (19)
  • West Harrison (41) Greene County (40)
  • Center Point (28) Tylertown (18)
  • George County (28) East Central (0)
  • Picayune (28) Brandon (21)
  • Oak Grove (49) Wayne County (0) – Thursday
  • Raleigh (36) Bay Springs (14) – Thursday

