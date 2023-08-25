Triple digits this weekend, but thunderstorms return early next week

This evening will be mostly clear. It will be warm for those Friday Night Football Games. Temperatures will be in the low 90s at 8pm Kickoff. Eventually, they will fall into the mid to low 80s by the 4th quarter. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 70s.

This weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out for Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

We will finally get some relief early next week when a cool front moves through the area. That will bring us scattered thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will fall back into the mid 90s on Tuesday.

We’re also watching the Gulf. Invest 93-L could form into a tropical depression this weekend. Models show that the front that will cool down the Pine Belt on Tuesday will steer the system towards the Big Bend area of Florida and away from Mississippi. We’ll watch it closely regardless.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.