Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Wuggles

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Wuggles! He’s this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Wuggles is a five-year-old beagle mix eager to find his forever home.

“He’s just the cutest, sweetest little pup that you’ve ever met,” said Southern Pines Marketing Manager Dani Snell. “He just loves people, and he loves snuggles and cuddles.”

While Wuggles has adjusted well to being at the shelter, Snell said it’s still their priority to find him a permanent home. She thinks he’s ready.

“I think he would be pretty snuggly,” said Snell. “He’s been pretty snuggly here, and he is very people-oriented, and I think that would carry over into a home as well.”

For those who already have dogs and are wondering how he’d get along with them, Snell said he’s spent plenty of time around dogs in the shelter, preparing him for a home with some animals.

“He’s been participating with other dogs in playgrounds,” she said. “He’s been very snuggly with our staff while he’s here, and he is just such a sweetheart. We are in love with him, but we would love to pass that love onto an adoptive home.”

Snell said Wuggles size, about 30 lbs., is perfect whether you live in a home or an apartment.

“He seems to be pretty quiet,” she said. “I mean, he would be a great dog for anybody, but if you’re looking for an apartment-size dog, he would be a good pick.”

Southern Pine has waived Wuggles’ adoption fee.

If you want to be his forever family, you can find him at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.