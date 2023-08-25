Multiple agencies responding to house fire in Laurel
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple agencies are currently responding to a house fire in Laurel.
According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.
Both the city’s fire and police department are at the scene, along with Laurel Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
A section of the boulevard is currently blocked off as emergency responders are still working the scene.
Updates will be added when more information becomes available.
