Multiple agencies responding to house fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple agencies are currently responding to a house fire in Laurel.

According to a report, the house fire is taking place on Ellisville Boulevard.

Both the city’s fire and police department are at the scene, along with Laurel Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A section of the boulevard is currently blocked off as emergency responders are still working the scene.

Updates will be added when more information becomes available.

