Mississippians asked to conserve energy

JACKSON Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Central District public service commissioner asked the state’s residents to try and conserve energy despite dealing with the extreme heat of summer.

PSC Brent Bailey said as electricity consumption continues to jump in proportion with rising temperatures, he was urging Mississippians to take steps to conserve energy.

The Midcontinent Impendent System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency alert through 10 p.m. Thursday because of a loss of assets in other parts of the service area and higher than forecasted energy consumption.

The regional grid operator is reaching out to consumers of all customer classes to practice energy conservation and reduce nonessential electricity use.

“The Mississippi Public Service Commission continues to monitor the effects of these extreme temperatures on our state and regional energy grid, and appreciates the consuming public’s assistance in the wise consumption of energy use during this time,” Bailey said.

