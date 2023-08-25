MFC firefighters seeing early start to Mississippi fire season

WIGGINS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s an early start for fire season in Mississippi, as firefighters across the state battle extreme heat and dry conditions.

“Our fire season only goes from the beginning of October to the end of April, so we’re experiencing an earlier drought than what we’re normally experiencing,” said Kevin Craft, public information and outreach officer for Region 4 of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Craft said so far in August, more than 420 wildfires have burned more than 5,000 acres across the state.

The agency has set up an incident command center in Wiggins and brought in about two dozen additional firefighting personnel to help put out fires across South Mississippi.

“We have our dispatcher here who can really help dispatch the fires out quickly to where it’s not coming out of the main central dispatch in Jackson,” Craft said. “”It’s really about putting people in the places where they need to be, when they need to be there, and It really helps on response time.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission has also relocated nine additional dozer/plow units to Wiggins to help battle wildfires.

