Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MFC firefighters seeing early start to Mississippi fire season

Mississippi units fighting wildfires
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s an early start for fire season in Mississippi, as firefighters across the state battle extreme heat and dry conditions.

“Our fire season only goes from the beginning of October to the end of April, so we’re experiencing an earlier drought than what we’re normally experiencing,” said Kevin Craft, public information and outreach officer for Region 4 of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Craft said so far in August, more than 420 wildfires have burned more than 5,000 acres across the state.

The agency has set up an incident command center in Wiggins and brought in about two dozen additional firefighting personnel to help put out fires across South Mississippi.

“We have our dispatcher here who can really help dispatch the fires out quickly to where it’s not coming out of the main central dispatch in Jackson,” Craft said. “”It’s really about putting people in the places where they need to be, when they need to be there, and It really helps on response time.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission has also relocated nine additional dozer/plow units to Wiggins to help battle wildfires.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
FCSO: Man, dog killed in train vs. pedestrian incident in Maxie
WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Kaytlyn Bryce has been located, and she is safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing Jones Co. woman located safe
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting

Latest News

Pet dog saves sleeping owner from fire.
Bertie the dog saves owner from house fire
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 24, 2023
Alton Pierce, general manager of Toyota of Hattiesburg, presents a $20,000 check for...
Toyota of Hattiesburg donates $20K to bolster auto mechanics scholarship fund
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pins a Purple Heart Medal on retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan, as...
Mississippi veteran receives Purple Heart 17 years after combat brain injury