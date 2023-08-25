Win Stuff
Marching bands trying to find ways to beat the heat

NFHSB
NFHSB(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Forrest High School Marching Band has been working hard on their halftime show for the past several weeks.

However, the excessive heat has impacted many of their outdoor practices.

“It’s been brutal,” Band Director Keith Lyons said. “When we go outside, it’s pretty miserable and we’ve done the best that we could with that.

“We have to take a lot of breaks and a lot of water breaks and shorten our practices. But we have new mandates this year from the (Mississippi High School Activities Association) when we can go out and when we can’t.”

That new mandate is known as the “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature.”

Lyons said if the temperature bumps above 92 degrees, the band can not rehearse outside.

“We’ve probably only been outside five or six times since July, so we play really well standing still,” Lyons said. “Our marching isn’t as perfected as we’d like for it to be.”

Lyons said the band will be standing in the opening set during Friday night’s halftime show.

The students are reasonably upset, but they said they aren’t letting circumstances beyond their control ruin their school spirit.

“We try to keep and hold each other together out here,” drum major Jamyrah Brown said. “We practice as a team, so it’s been a team effort trying to get everybody outside.”

During the outdoor practices, Brown said she brings popsicles to keep everyone cool and happy.

Brown said they’re finding ways to practice outside of the usual rehearsals.

“They come to my house every day that we do not have practice” color guard captain Danecia Marshall said. “We will march in my front yard or anything that I get to practice to do with them.”

This week, the band will be following standard procedure, wearing T-shirts and shorts for the first three games to try to stay cooler.

This year’s show by the North Forrest High School Marching Band will feature hits from Michael Jackson.

