HVAC techs working in the heat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Packing a few extra shirts is just part of the morning routine for Tim Johnson as he starts his day as an HVAC technician.

“I usually keep a change of clothes in my van, because by the end of the day, they’re usually soaked pretty good,” Johnson said.

A good idea, since he spends a lot of time inside of attics with poor air circulation.

And with temperatures hitting the triple digits across south Mississippi, the sweat can start flowing pretty quickly.

“Probably five minutes,” Johnson said. “It don’t take long.”

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and the technicians handle all three systems over the course of their work.

Johnson has been at it for eight years, and he said working in extreme heat is part of the job that never gets any easier.

“I would say you get used to it, but you never get used to it,” Johnson said. “You just learn different ways to tolerate it. You learn you limitations on the heat.

“You’ve got to take breaks, or you’ll end up collapsing. That will be a wrap for you.”

That was a lesson he said he earned the hard way earlier in his career.

“I had a heat stroke four years ago because I overdid it,” Johnson says. “I’ve got a bunch of friends that have done the exact same thing.”

Because of the heat mixed with the stuffy conditions of the attic, escaping for a few minutes into the blazing sun is almost refreshing.

“When you’re on an attic install and you’re up there for two and three hours at a time and it’s 130-plus degrees; when you start coming out of the attic, it’s almost like coming into air conditioning and it’ll be 90 degrees,” Johnson said.

Working conditions for HVAC techs can be taxing; a realization that is not lost on Jonette Pierce, Human Resources manager for Johnson’s employer, Pierce Plumbing Heating & Air.

“They just work really hard and do a great job,” Pierce says. “They really don’t get enough exposure for what they do.”

Air conditioning repairs are required daily, no matter the time of day, which highlights the impact these workers make on their communities.

“These guys are super important to us,” said Pierce. “We all want to be cool, but we can’t be cool without HVAC guys.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.