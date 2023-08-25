Win Stuff
Hattiesburg service organization donating free dictionaries to local 3rd graders

Dictionaries donated to schools
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City service organization is carrying on a tradition of helping young students to read.

Members of the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise visited third graders at the Benedict Day School Thursday morning to hand out free dictionaries.

It’s part of an annual club project.

The organization is donating more than 500 dictionaries to third graders at about 10 public and privates schools in the Hattiesburg area.

“It’s giving back to the community,” said Tom Heanue, literacy chairman of the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise. “Rotary is a service organization, literacy is an important thing. You learn to read, you can be anything.”

Vivian Wiggins, one of the school’s third-grade students, said she’s looking forward to using her dictionary.

“(I can) find words, because a lot of people in our class, they just can’t do it and so, it’s really helpful to have a dictionary right by you,” she said.

This is the 17th year the club has donated dictionaries to local schools.

“I can be able to spell words and learn faster how to spell and that kind of stuff,” said Miller McDonald, another third-grade student.

