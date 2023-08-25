Win Stuff
Game of The Week: Laurel @ West Jones

By Scott Kirk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When Laurel High School and West Jones High School meet for battle, it always takes center stage.

This season a new face on the sidelines experiences the rivarly between the Golden Tornadoes and the Mustangs.

Corey Reynolds takes over as the Mustangs head coach this season, as West Jones’ former head coach Scott Pierson retired earlier this spring.

Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest isn’t taking his opponent lightly.

A season removed from a 28-21 victory over West Jones, Earnest’s team travels on the road for this years meeting.

“It’s gonna be a highly contested ball game. It always is.” Earnest said.

“If Laurel and West Jones are playing, there’s really no point in choosing anybody else for Game of The Week.”

The two teams will collide at Mustang Field Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 PM.

