Fire damages unoccupied home in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An uninhabited house in Hattiesburg suffered damage during a Thursday morning fire.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department said on its Facebook page that crews responded about 9:15 a.m. Thursday to a call of a structure fire in the 600 block of Dearborne Street.

Four engines and a ladder truck were dispatched. Upon arrival, the structure already was involved heavily with fire in the front and on the right side.

Both exterior and interior suppressions were used to quickly bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=672775244888143

