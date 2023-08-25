Win Stuff
Fire closes portion of Mississippi 587 in Marion County

Between 250, 300 acres estimated to be ablaze
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in Marion County.
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in Marion County.(Mississippi Forestry Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -- Crews from across Marion County are working to contain a fire that is estimated to be between 250 and 300 acres.

Highway 587 is shut down in both directions between Mississippi 44 and Ranch Road in Marion County, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

MFC has five dozers and 13 personnel on scene.

Volunteer fire departments from Morgantown, Foxworth, Southwest Marion, South Marion, Pine Burr, Tri-Community and Walthall 4 District are on the scene.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, MFC Public Information Officers Meacham Harlow said crews have a backburn going into the head fire.

No estimated containment percentage was released, but stay with WDAM for updates.

