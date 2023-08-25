Columbia animal shelter to benefit from pet food drive on USM campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia animal shelter is expected to benefit from a canned food drive set for Sept. 6 on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus.

The USM chapter of Sigma Alpha Lambda along with the Association of Office Professionals will host the event from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the breezeway of the Luckyday Scholars Residence Hall.

The Luckyday site sits on the campus’ north side, across from Spirit Park.

Puppies from across the Pine Belt will be on-site as well.

The donations will help support the work of North Star Animal Rescue in Columbia,

Canned pet food donations for North Star also will be accepted through Oct. 2 at bins located on the Hattiesburg campus at the Liberal Arts Building, Payne Center, Scianna Hall, Asbury Hall, Wesley Foundation and Cook Library.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Lewis at jennifer.lewis@usm.edu.

