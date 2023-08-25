Bond reduced for 75-year-old 1st-degree murder suspect in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 75-year-old woman accused of first-degree murder had her bond reduced Friday in Justice Court at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Officials said Harriet Howe waived her preliminary hearing. Her bond was reduced from a previously set $1 million to $500,000.

As of Friday afternoon, Howe still was listed on the jail’s inmate roster

Judge Wes Curry presided over Howe’s hearing.

The case will now be bound over to the grand jury, officials said.

In July, Howe was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of her husband, George Howe, at their home in the Dixie community.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said advancements in digital forensics and the continued efforts of FCSO investigators uncovered key evidence that finally led to the arrest.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.